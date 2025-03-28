wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Didn’t Want To Face Goldberg, Says He’s Lucky He Didn’t End Up In A Hospital
In a post on Twitter, Nic Nemeth took some shots at Goldberg, who he faced in a match at WWE Summerslam 2019. Nemeth implied that he didn’t want that match and said he’s lucky he didn’t get hurt. It started when Goldberg posted a tweet of that match, warning people to ‘be careful what you ask for.’
Nemeth wrote: “Or even what what no one but Goldberg asked for.”
When a fan suggested Nemeth was lucky to share the ring with him, Nemeth replied: “You are free to believe anything you tell yourself, but that doesn’t make it accurate. “Kinda lucky to have been in the ring with him”…and not end up in a hospital, is much more accurate tho. Thanks for following.”
