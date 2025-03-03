Nic Nemeth Discusses MJF’s AEW Dynamite Tattoo Removal

TNA star Nic Nemeth is a fan of the animosity between MJF and Adam Page in AEW, particularly the segment where MJF had his AEW tattoo removed.

On Busted Open Radio, Nemeth praised the angle. He said (per Wrestling Inc),

“This a very symbolic move, no matter what the situation is,” Nemeth said. “Whether the tattoo’s real or not, what they’re implying is ‘I’m burning this off my flesh because I hate this place. And I care about me, and I want to be the best ever. So no more saying that I’m here forever.’ It’s saying ‘I’m the man.’ And they’ve both, Hangman and MJF, [they] are organically going into their positions against each other. And like you said, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

“Getting the promo time, getting the seriousness…there’s a couple times in the past, not AEW, all wrestling, where it’s just like it’s a serious moment, and you get us still going back to our halting talk where we say a sentence, and we know the crowd is going to react to it…Instead of all that crap, you just get MJF going ‘I don’t care about this place. I care about me.’ And Hangman Page going ‘I’m going to kick this guy’s ass.’ And I believed it, and I loved it, and I want to see these two guys get at it.”