Nic Nemeth Evaluates the Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay Angle

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) evaluated the ongoing angle between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay: “Sell me on this match, cause I know they’re good at wrestling. I know it’s going to be awesome, sell me on this being bigger stakes than everything else that I need to see this. So I like them going back and forth, I like the intensity, you’re right I think very much Ospreay won, I think he is the guy.”

On the angle needing to go beyond being personal: “This should go above and beyond personal, hopefully it’s similar to like when I used to wrestle Miz or Zack Ryder, back in the old days you could go a little bit harder on them on the mic, you could bring up things no one else could say … I don’t like when its just like “I’m the best wrestler in the world,” “no i am, well see ya there for it.” I hate that crap. I hate it.”

Will Ospreay challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30. The event is being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.