Nic Nemeth Recalls Being Excited By AEW’s Launch When He Was With WWE

Nic Nemeth was pumped by AEW’s launch when he was with WWE, and he recently explained why. Nemeth spoke about his mindset around AEW on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s launch while he was still with WWE: “I was in WWE when I was doing work that I wasn’t really proud of. I go, ‘Ban, there’s something not so special happening right now. We need an alternative.’ And the world wanted one, and they got one, holy crap… I want 10 alternatives where I wanna be able to go. I don’t know which one I can watch this week, because I’m so hooked at all these different possibilities.”

On AEW’s current challenges: “But there are so many people like that saying, I was rooting for this, it was an awesome alternative, it really made WWE step up their game. Now every time in the last year or so I get similar discussions, [it’s] I’ll always love this alternative, it’s cool, I’ll probably watch it sometimes, but it’s just not grabbing me. It’s not keeping me long-term, and a really important part is it’s not forcing me to go, ‘I have to see this next week..'”