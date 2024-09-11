– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth explained why he’s the best choice to be TNA World Champion right now. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nic Nemeth on why he’s the right choice to be TNA World Champion: “I feel like the equity built into my character, whatever the name is, for the last 19, 20 years has been someone that one, can do anything in the business. There’s a lot of superstars in the world, there’s a lot of great wrestlers, and they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re really good at talking or really good at giving you goosebumps or really good at doing these moves or really good at tapping people out or really good at talking on PR moves or interviews during the day to other people or really good at guest starring on shows or really good at talking politics.’ Then there’s people like me, who are really good at talking at all of those items. You go, ‘What can I improve on?’ Every day, you can get better. Obviously, that’s great. Every wrestler wants to outdo themselves from the night before, I hope.”

On Moose’s run as champion: “But you ask yourself, ‘Who can lead as a champion?’ Moose did a hell of a job, no joke, a fantastic job. His presidency as TNA Champion was fantastic and unprecedented. Two and a half years, undefeated, knocked everybody down, but there’s a little bit of an asterisk, Barry Bonds style, to where it’s like, well, he was the champ, but there was always two or three or four people watching his back and helping him out.”

Nemeth on what he brings to the table: “I go, I’m not a legacy, when I was in New York. I didn’t have anyone in the meetings pulling for me, and if he was, everybody else was pranking on him and making me lose instead to make it all even. So you have this person who’s genuinely a ten out of ten on every possible scorecard if you’re creating a wrestler, and someone who loves doing it, can still go, somehow looks like this at 44. I feel like this is the perfect person to lead TNA into another era of fantastic success. Moose did fantastic, and now he is no longer champion. Now, I am, and we continue to move on. We continue to get great gates, we continue to get great sold-out shows, a lot of buzz from fans. I don’t know the critics, I don’t know the situation at all. I know the fans are behind this product because they know how hard the roster works. In a business where every roster works hard, people are talking about TNA’s roster going above and beyond. I love to be this representative and ambassador because I freaking am, no matter what, but as champion, with the company on my back, Moose did a great job, but now it’s time to go a little farther.”

Nic Nemeth won a Six-Way Elimination Match to win the TNA World Title earlier in July at TNA Slammiversary 2024.