Nic Nemeth Explains What The Goal Should Be For Powerhouse Hobbs In AEW World Title Match

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth gave his thoughts on various topics, including the goal for Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on this week’s Dynamite.

On AEW making sure fans don’t forget about Hobbs: “I know they’re going to go above and beyond, and have it be as close as hell,” Nemeth said. “Either a foot on the rope, a cheap shot, or something, but let them have that match. Let Moxley help make Hobbs even more. Get us going to where we go, … ‘They might switch the title!’ And that is the goal of anything in this situation, and then keep rocking and rolling — do not forget about him next week.”

On Hobbs benefiting from the moment: “Once in a while, somebody’s a killer like Hobbs, and you need to go above and beyond,” Nemeth continued. “I’m looking forward to this more than anything.”