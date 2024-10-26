Nic Nemeth Names His Favorite TNA World Champions of the Past

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), TNA Wrestling World Champion Nic Nemeth spoke about which former champions are his favorites. Nemeth will defend his title against Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory tonight.

He said: “It should all be Bobby Roode. No, AJ, Bobby Roode, there’s so many. I’m someone who famously didn’t watch wrestling because I didn’t like what I was doing creatively. It was kind of a joke, but I always paid attention. Old-school ECW, WWE ECW, TNA, Ring of Honor, all that stuff. I always checked out to see where the business was going and headed. AJ Styles, off the top of my head, and Bobby Roode are two complete package guys who could talk the talk. I feel like I’m a child that’s in this business. I’m 45 years old, I feel like a kid. But Bobby Roode and AJ Styles are genuinely grown men. Who when you see that look in their eyes, you believe them. You believe that they can tap you out, and you know they can go above and beyond to steal the show in the match and be ass-kicking champions. I love those two guys.“