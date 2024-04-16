Nic Nemeth on His First WrestleMania Weekend Outside of WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth discussed experiencing his first WrestleMania Weekend while no longer being a part of WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on his busy WrestleMania Weekend: “I still had the media to do, I still had the comedy show … with my brother and a bunch of friends, and I still did Bloodsport and another match. We did all the signings and then we had the WrestleCon show. That was an absolute blast. Got to fight Joey Janela, someone that I never would have fought had I not been out of WWE and we had a blast … So I had a totally different vision for the first time of WrestleMania week.”

On watching the shows as a fan: “Not necessarily watching again, but it made me a fan again of seeing everybody and just knowing everybody, there’s so many companies and they’re all doing things and they’re all out there, and you can go anywhere. It’s really refreshing to see.”

Nemeth on Cody Rhodes’ segment with The Rock on the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of Raw: “No, the story, you got Rock and Cody shaking hands, you don’t know where that’s going or what that is. It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re planting seeds.’ We’re not done talking about WrestleMania, which is fantastic because story-wise, that’s where it is at … You get those special moments, but you need that story to tie the moments in and thread them in all the way down the line. I’m curious to see where they’re going. I love it. I love that we’re still talking about WrestleMania.”

Nic Nemeth currently holds NJPW’s IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. During last week’s NJPW Windy City Riot show, Nic Nemeth beat Tomohiro Ishii.