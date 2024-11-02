wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth Thinks GUNTHER Should Squash Goldberg In His Last Match

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Nic Nemeth 9-26-24 Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, Goldberg announced that he will wrestle his last match in WWE some time next year. In a post on Twitter, Nic Nemeth fantasy booked the WWE Hall of Famer’s last match.

He wrote: “On the bell, he spears & jackknife’s Gunther. G kicks out at 1. 3 minute match and good f’n riddance. Or it can be the Steiner kid. Relax.

When a fan suggested Asuka should be the one to retire Goldberg, Nemeth replied: “Don’t you dare force that nonsense on our queen.

