Nic Nemeth Thinks GUNTHER Should Squash Goldberg In His Last Match
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Goldberg announced that he will wrestle his last match in WWE some time next year. In a post on Twitter, Nic Nemeth fantasy booked the WWE Hall of Famer’s last match.
He wrote: “On the bell, he spears & jackknife’s Gunther. G kicks out at 1. 3 minute match and good f’n riddance. Or it can be the Steiner kid. Relax.”
When a fan suggested Asuka should be the one to retire Goldberg, Nemeth replied: “Don’t you dare force that nonsense on our queen.”
