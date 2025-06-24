Nic Nemeth Isn’t Sure Hangman Page Will Capture AEW World Title At All In: Texas

Hangman Page is set to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, but Nic Nemeth isn’t so sure that Page will come away with the title. Page is set to try and take the title away from Moxley and return it to AEW TV at next month’s PPV, something Nemeth weighed in on during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I know the connection [Page] has [with the fans],” Nemeth said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I know he’s been there since day one. I know that his story arc has gone up and down and all over the place, and he has delivered every time. I really like his character work. By the way, AEW, a show known for wrestling, opens with a promo and he cuts it all in Spanish and it’s still meaningful. It’s not just like he’s getting through the words; it was great.”

Nemeth continued, “I think he’s doing everything you possibly can to say, this is the guy and have the connection with the crowd too. I just don’t know if they’re going to do it. There’s something in the back of my head that it feels like it’s WWE style where it’s like, ‘Yeah, this seems like the guy, but is [Tony Khan] going to pull the trigger here?’ I don’t know.”

Page won the title shot by virtue of winning the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW All In takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV.