Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Hangman Page Taking Out Marina Shafir On AEW Dynamite

Nic Nemeth thinks that Hangman Page’s Buckshot Lariat on AEW Dynamite makes sense to the story. Page laid out Shafir with his signature move on AEW Dynamite 300 and while intergender violence has been a controversial topic in pro wrestling, Nemeth said on Busted Open Radio that he feels like this makes sense.

“There’s a beautiful thing when it comes to pro wrestling that your good guy, your hero, your Bruce Willis walking on the glass can go one step further to be this hard-nosed, blue collar hero, he can beat the hell out of a woman on television and become an even bigger hero,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc) “…You know he’s a nice guy. You know he’s one of those people with a heart on the show, and he goes, ‘I’m willing to throw that all away and take everybody’s head off if I have to. I’m willing to go this far.'”

He continued, “That’s something that, out of context, you’re like, ‘What the hell is this guy doing? My good guy who’s fighting for the fans just took this lady’s head off?’ No, no, no. I’m letting you know that I will go above and beyond, and if I have to get out of my moral head and become a monster like you did just to get this title back, that’s what I will do.”

Page is set to battle Shafir’s Death Riders stablemate Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12th.