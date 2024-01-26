Nic Nemeth Says He Had Heat With Vince McMahon, Explains Why

Nic Nemeth has confirmed a longstanding rumor that he had heat with Vince McMahon. Nemeth, whose run in WWE as Dolph Ziggler came to an end in September of last year, appeared on Talk is Jericho and explained how Pat Patterson’s constant pitching on his behalf led to McMahon taking issue with him. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reports that he had heat with McMahon: “Let me squash that rumor, because it’s a fact.”

On Pat Patterson’s advocacy getting him heat: “It got to a point where he was pitching for me so much for years that the second highest [executive] that there could be in a meeting at that point was like, ‘Yeah, we’re just to a point where we’re just making you lose just to watch his face.’ And I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a great way to run the company.'”