Nic Nemeth Hopes To Help Out During TNA Run, Says He Has ’20 More Years’

In an interview with the Fightful‘s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Nic Nemeth spoke about his goals in TNA Wrestling and said that he hopes he can help out the company and its talent. Here are highlights:

On how long he’s been planning a jump: “So first and foremost, I’ve been planning the last couple of years for a while, watching different things. I famously don’t watch wrestling because I was so down on [wrestling]. I didn’t like what was happening or what I was doing. I was just so down on it. I’m thinking, I haven’t been to Japan, I have not gone to another company, and I’m thinking of all these different things, and I go man, TNA, they’re on the verge of a rebrand. They’re doing this big, starting over at this pay-per-view in a month or two.”

On why he chose TNA: “When people are going out of their way to text me or call me and, say, listen, this is the place where you can help a bunch of people here all while being the person with a lot of focus on them, and you can bring some eyes to this show and there’s all these different little pieces.”

On how long he will keep wrestling: “Man, I can still help. I can still teach, but I have 20 more years to go. Can I grow here and become even bigger than everything I’ve amassed in my past? I know this seems like the play. I like Japan. I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I can exist. I don’t know if I can be good enough to hold up there. I can go to these two places. New Japan and TNA are the two on my radar right now that I think can do something special, and I can be a part of and [help] grow it to an even bigger audience.”