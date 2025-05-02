Nic Nemeth Says Hurt Syndicate Storyline With MJF Has Been Great For Bobby Lashley

Nic Nemeth believes that the Hurt Syndicate’s storyline with MJF has done Bobby Lashley a lot of good in terms of his character. Lashley has been against the notion of MJF joining the group, and Nemeth noted on Busted Open Radio that the storyline has allowed Lashley to change up his persona which has added depth to his character.

“I think it’s amazing,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because first of all, as of almost instantly, Hurt Syndicate being talked about as cool guys that can go and you know Shelton gets this revitalized Shelton Benjamin that we know and love. Then, even Bobby, someone I know. Sometimes he’s reserved, he’s not really out [there], you don’t get that crazy, wild promos from him but feeding off MJF.”

He continued, “Just playing the straight man to MJF has Bobby Lashley switching his character into this even more likable guy.”