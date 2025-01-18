– During a recent interview with Rumor & Innuendo ahead of TNA Genesis 2025, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed his upcoming title defense against Joe Hendry, WWE Hall of Famer JBL appearing in TNA, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nic Nemeth on JBL’s recent run: “Having him bounce around, and who knows what the plan is? Maybe the plan all comes together on Sunday. Maybe he’s building a team. Maybe he’s turning on everyone and has some other aspect and he just wants to go viral. Maybe he just wants to beat up Joe Hendry. I don’t know. Whatever happens on Sunday, he may or may not be involved. I know that he is booked on Monday [for WWE RAW], that’s what everyone’s been telling me online. So I know he has pieces of different shows, and he’s shown up here and there, and two or three times, he’s even shown up in things that I was in, and I’m very curious.”

On his match with Joe Hendry at TNA Genesis: “I hope we get to have this match without anyone being involved and outside interference. I would love to see Joe Hendry and myself have a one-on-one match. One, to see what he’s got, but two, I don’t think he can hang with me, and I feel like it would be like wrestling circles around him and finding a way to make him quit. So whoever, if something ends up being involved, I underhand. This is a wild weekend, it’s gonna be a big jumping-off point for TNA. But I want to see what Joe’s got.”

On not being worried about outside interference or JBL: “I’m not worried about outside interference. If John Layfield has something to say and has anything to do with it, we have a referee out there, we have people in the back. I don’t know what aspect he would play here. But when it comes down to this world title match, I’m focused. I’m ready to fight Joe Hendry, and I just don’t think he’s on my level.”

Nic Nemeth defends his title against Joe Hendry tomorrow at TNA Genesis 2025. The event will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.