Nic Nemeth Comments on IWGP Global Title Win, Says He’ll Defend It Regularly

Nic Nemeth is the new IWGP Global Champion, and he spoke following his title win about what it means to him and more. As noted, Nemeth defeated David Finley at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo to win the title and he spoke in a post-match backstage promo about the win and his goals for his title reign. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On winning the title: “I knew if I could just get back in that ring, if I could just get a sniff, a chance to claw at this title. I knew, I knew I could make something happen. I knew that I could bring something to this title. It’s not just something like Finlay had to throw around. This means a lot to fans, to family members. wrestlers all over the world, whether they’re dead or not born yet. This means something, and when I mean something, I mean it means everything to me. Don’t care when, I don’t care how, I will back this up in the middle of the ring every day until the day I die. I believe this, and I believe in this, because I know in my heart that I’m the best damn wrestler walking the world today, and I’ll prove it every damn night.”

On getting the chance to challenge for the title: “I want to thank New Japan for giving me a chance. I hadn’t proved myself outside of a bubble. I hadn’t proved myself in the last five years. I didn’t know if I could still go. New Japan, sight unseen, said if you got it, it’s sink or swim. You got a chance to put it all on the line. Everything in the last 20 years that I worked for was put on the line tonight and if I didn’t back it up, I was done. I told myself I was done, I was gone, I’m retired. But I have to thank Finlay. When he spit in my face, it didn’t piss me off. It lit a fire inside me. I may not be able to contain it ever again.”

On his goal for his title reign: “This might be 20 more years of me holding this title and defend it in every goddamn night. If that’s what it means, that’s how I will go into my grave holding this, holding this championship that says, I am better than the best and I don’t just sit on my ass now and go home and wait for a call in three months to say it’s time to defend it. You want a shot, you earn it, you step up to me, man to man, face to face, look me in the f**king eye and say, I think, I think. I think I can go with you. I think I can hang and you better believe that I’m gonna knock your head off your f**king body.”