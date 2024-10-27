wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Doesn’t Believe In Joe Hendry, Retains World title at TNA Bound for Glory
Many thought it would be Joe Hendry’s crowning moment tonight at TNA Bound for Glory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Hendry went in as the challenger against World Champion Nic Nemeth, who ended up retaining after a controversial finish. It started when special guest referee Frankie Kazarian attempted to cash in his ‘Call Your Shot’ trophy. JBL showed up again, laying out Kaz with the Clothesline from Hell. He then went outside and said something to Hendry before hitting him with the Clothesline as well. Ryan Nemeth then got one too.
Back in the ring, Nemeth hit a Danger Zone for two. Hendry kicked out but caught a superkick and another Danger Zone, allowing Nemeth to retain.
Nemeth is currently in his first reign as TNA World Champion and has held it for 99 days. He won it at Slammiversary on July 20.
