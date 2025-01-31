Nic Nemeth Says Jordynne Grace ‘Crushed It’ In TNA, Weighs In On Her WWE Signing

Nic Nemeth says that he’s excited to see Jordynne Grace make the move over to WWE after her run in TNA. Grace has reportedly signed with WWE after finishing up with TNA and Nemeth weighed in on her move on Busted Open Radio.

“She crushed it, helped TNA be in the place where it is right now, won everything she could possibly win, did even more so, and now it’s time for her to cross the line the other way,” Nemeth said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “What an amazing moment. And here’s a little piece that makes it extra cool for me. Nick Khan said something. I rarely hear him say anything that’s like, not business behind the scenes or like, ‘Hey, we’re killing it. Hey, we made another 20 billion.’ You’re like, yeah, we totally understand. But when he says something like that, it really stands out to me.”

He continued, “In a world where he didn’t have to say anything, it could have been some intern sending out a tweet. It could have been anything, but it’s like, hey, this guy that we now know that is associated with a lot of success with WWE is saying something great about her and they’re excited that she’s there, how awesome is that?”

Grace has already worked in a WWE ring, having appeared in last year’s Royal Rumble and working for a run on NXT through the WWE and TNA partnership. While she has been speculated as appearing in the women’s Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV, she says that she will be in Austin this weekend for her mother’s 50th birthday.