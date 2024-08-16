Nic Nemeth & Josh Alexander Fight To Draw In TNA Impact Main Event

Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander fought to a standstill in the main event of this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Nemeth defend the TNA World Championship against Alexander. The match had a 30 minute time limit, and the two went the distance with Nemeth hitting the Danger Zone as the time limit expired.

Despite being the champion and having retained his title due to the draw, Nemeth asked for five more minutes. Alexander exited the ring but Nemeth threw him back in. Alexander hit a low blow on Nemeth and posed with the title over the champion. You can see the full match below.

The two will run it back in an Iron Man match at TNA Emergence.