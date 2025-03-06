Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater Join 10-Man Tag Match At TNA Sacrifice

The full teams are set for the 10-man tag team match at TNA Sacrifice. TNA announced on Wednesday that Nic Nemeth and Leon Slater are joining Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, and Elijah to face off with Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, and The Colons at next week’s big show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on March 14th on TNA+, is:

* TNA X Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose vs. Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Nic Nemeth & Leon Slater vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Nic Nemeth returns