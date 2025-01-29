Nic Nemeth Likes AEW’s Handling of Jeff Jarrett’s Storyline

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth assessed the feud between Jeff Jarrett and MJF, along with Jarrett also pursuing the AEW World Championship currently held by Jon Moxley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on MJF’s feud with Jeff Jarrett: “There are simultaneous stories going out at once. MJF and Double-J, they’re also both going for titles but also maybe the Death Riders are involved. However, that works and there is a way to be like — they just did something really explosive last week, now are they trying to take a step back to focus on the title this week but then go back to it because it was the peak?”

Nemeth on how AEW is handling Jarrett’s pursuit of the world title and dealing with MJF: “‘I’m going for this world title before I can’t wrestle anymore,’ so maybe that’s a piece of it, and that’s just to not have them do another face-to-face in the ring which is, I appreciate that part. If that’s the way you’re going, is it’s not going to be seven straight weeks of the two of them going back and forth saying digs at each other.”