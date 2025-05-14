– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth discussed the ongoing Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria feud in WWE, and how Becky Lynch appears to be leaning into the “Becky Hogan” nickname from wrestling fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on why he likes the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria feud: “I like, much like I said with the Punk-Seth stuff, when there’s reality to go into. When there’s different layers of knowing where friendships go, knowing where pieces are, and knowing you can go with something better. It was always something artificial like ‘I’m back! I’m the person who main events WrestleMania. And none of this…you guys don’t matter.’

On Becky Lynch leaning into the “Becky Hogan” memes: “Now you have the pieces of her leaning into, like, the Hogan treatment, to where she’s like ‘Yeah, I’m holding everybody down. What are you going to do about it? I’m holding everybody down. I’m calling the shots, because I’m the big name. I make the big bucks. You guys are on minimum wage here. Good luck with everything.’ So I really like when there’s…it doesn’t have to be like just an internet piece or a meme, when people are saying things, and you can lean into it, and whether it hurts your ego or you love it and base yourself off of it, we needed something different than just ‘Big Time Becks.'”

Despite the memes, Lyra Valkyria pulled off a clean win over Becky Lynch last Saturday at WWE Backlash 2025, successfully defending her Women’s Intercontinental Title.