Nic Nemeth Would Love To Wrestle Bryan Danielson Again

In an interview with Fightful, Nic Nemeth spoke about his relationship with Bryan Danielson and said that he wished they could wrestle each other again. Nemeth currently works for TNA while Danielson is in AEW. The two wrestled during their time in WWE.

When asked about Danielson and himself joking about Ryback on Table for 3, Nemeth said: “That was just a little sneak peak. That wasn’t a full day. That wasn’t weeks and months in the locker room, and that’s really a Daniel Bryan thing is a mental abuse of his close friends or whatever the situation is and I just got to tag along and enjoy it because it felt good. But yeah, he’s an antagonist and I really love that. Also, any chance I get to have a talk with him politically, outside, in the locker room or just headbutt each other on the top of the ladder is an absolute blast for me. We had some really fun matches that I really, really wish I could recreate in the near future. That’d be kind of cool, but who knows? He might be done. He might be done this weekend. I don’t know.“