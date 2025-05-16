Nic Nemeth Says MJF & Hurt Syndicate Angle Is One Of His Favorite Things In AEW

Nic Nemeth is a big fan of what AEW is doing with the storyline between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate. MJF has been trying to earn a spot in the stable, which seemingly came to fruition this week as all three members gave him a thumbs up. Nemeth took time out to show the angle some love on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how the story is playing out so far: “It’s just been an ongoing thing, and it’s been some of my favorite stuff that AEW is doing. They’re drawing it out. It’s a different look for them because [The Hurt Syndicate] are killers that look the part, and they’re having some fun. You’re getting to know them personally, but also you get a totally different MJF to where he’s not the cocky guy that he is everywhere else. He’s in a totally out of his element thing and he’s trying to impress these guys and you don’t get the full answer each way. You get almost and almost.”

On MJF signing his contract to join the group next week: “They might throw a big party. They might throw a big party and beat [MJF’s] ass in front of everybody. Either way, I want to see next week, which is one of my favorite parts of wrestling when it is not the main event of the show, doing something that says I want to see what happens next week. That is how you book a wrestling show.”