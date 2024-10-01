Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Mr. McMahon Docuseries, Recalls Working With Shane McMahon

Nic Nemeth recently shared his thoughts on the Netflix Mr. McMahon docuseries and his experiences working with Shane McMahon. Nemeth spoke about the series, which premiered last week on Netflix, on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On McMahon being authentic in the series: “I didn’t think he expected any other news to happen while they were filming it that would, in the negative sense, so he really opened himself up.”

On seeing McMahon’s humanity in the series: “Just seeing a somewhat human side. I believed it. I bought it. Whether he’s telling the truth or not, it seemed like this is real; he wants to make his father proud, he wanted to take over. He just wanted to hear, ‘Hey, you’re doing great with this business.’ And then you watch it go full circle with Shane.”

On his experiences working with Shane McMahon: “[Shane] had all these ideas when I was around him. It was awesome. It was like a breath of fresh air seeing him when he would walk in. … in real life, behind the scenes, he was a very business-oriented, normal guy … I always liked working with him.”