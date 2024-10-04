Nic Nemeth Thinks MVP’s Stable Could Be AEW’s Version Of The Bloodline

Nic Nemeth believes MVP’s impending stable in AEW could be that company’s own version of The Bloodline. MVP made his debut on last week’s Dynamite and since then has brought Shelton Benjamin in while making overtures toward Mercedes Mone, with Swerve Strickland on his list of people he wants to speak to as well. Bobby Lashley is also reportedly set to come in, and Nemeth noted on Busted Open Radio that the group has top-tier potential.

“[MVP’s new AEW stable] could be a version of the Bloodline, of just totally dominating but having great stories and having great interviews and promos and then backing it up with the work behind it,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “There could be something very special for this faction. It could be the new thing that sets them apart.”

No word as of yet on where the stable is headed, though MVP has teased the name of “The Hurt Syndicate” in social media posts which is a term he’s trademarked.