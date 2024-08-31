Nic Nemeth Says He’s Not Interested In Defending TNA World Champion On WWE NXT

Nic Nemeth says that he’s not keen on the notion of defending the TNA World Championship on NXT TV. TNA and WWE are in the midst of a working relationship, which will see Joe Hendry battle Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on Sunday. Nemeth was asked during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast whether he would be interesting in bringing the TNA World Championship on NXT programming and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the notion of defending the TNA Championship on NXT TV: “I’ve done that already, like what’s the payoff? I don’t become NXT Champion like I already did two years ago, or if there’s a payoff for the company, to have, ‘Hey, we’re bringing in our World Champ,’ and it’s going to be something special, then I am all ears to help both companies make it just one notch bigger and better.”

On other potential ways he could appear on WWE TV: “Someone on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown making a challenge that would be different, someone I haven’t worked with. I was in NXT for a while, I was champion and I worked with Bron Breakker, which, man the kid’s freaking awesome … If there is any algorithm or business paperwork or data that says, ‘Hey this is going to be huge if you show up,’ let’s make it happen. 100% I will be there.”