Nic Nemeth Loves Not Knowing Who Will End Death Riders’ Reign In AEW

The Death Riders storyline in AEW has received its share of criticism, but Nic Nemeth says he loves at least one aspect of the whole narrative. Nemeth weighed in on the stable’s reign in AEW and the quest of several groups to dethrone them on Busted Open Radio, saying that he loves not knowing who the person who finally takes the group out is going to be.

“We’re all vain pieces of crap,” Nemeth said (per Wrestling Inc). “We want people to succeed, but we don’t want them to do better than us. So, you gotta have that in the back pocket of who wants to be the man who pulls this sword from the stone and finally ends the Death Riders, or takes Moxley out, or whatever the situation is. I love not knowing.”

He continued, “But the fact that we’re all invested in it, not just because it’s a dream matchup, not just because there’s a cool match going to happen, ’cause all the pieces are falling into place. All of AEW, people behind the scenes, people associated with the story, and some people not, and that’s what really makes it.”

Hangman Page is set to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas next month.