Nic Nemeth Weighs In On AEW’s Jon Moxley Storyline, Shane McMahon’s Potential Involvement

Nic Nemeth is enjoying the questions and speculation raised by Jon Moxley’s current AEW storyline. Moxley has been on the offensive of late and but together a group that includes PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir, while making inferences that some have interpreted as Moxley acting under orders from someone else. Nemeth spoke about the storyline on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Moxley’s promos in the storyline: “Moxley is constantly saying things that you could tell he’s reading some intellectual books. Over the last year, every time he’s saying something, it’s like deep seated. You don’t know what he’s referring to, but lately, it seems like when he says ‘It’s bigger than this, it’s bigger than me,’ there’s something else here. Especially ‘I would have ended you a long time ago, but it’s not about me. It’s something bigger,’ it leads everyone to speculate.”

On speculation of Shane McMahon’s involvement: “The first thing everyone, I was reading online, is going for — is Shane McMahon involved? Is there some split in the company? That’s a fun thing to say. Maybe. No matter what the case, again, I love when there’s that anticipation of we don’t know. There’s something there and it is with the top guys in the business.”