Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Death Riders Storyline In AEW

The Death Riders storyline in AEW has drawn some criticism from fans, and Nic Nemeth says he wants to see it progress. The storyline has seen Jon Moxley’s group lay waste to much of the AEW roster in the name of restoring the company to Moxley’s vision of what the company should be, and Nemeth weighed in on the arc on Busted Open Radio.

“Long-term story, they keep ending these shows with the beatdowns and The Death Riders running all over everyone and standing tall in the ring,” Nemeth said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I really hope this is going somewhere because it hurt my feelings to watch Cope getting his ass kicked, beat down, choked out.”

Nemeth added, “And it’s not even like the nWo days where people were like, ‘nWo, okay they’re coming out, they’re going to ruin everything. Okay, where are we going with this? Eventually, Sting’s going to show up and save the day or whatever,’ This is — people weren’t going, ‘Oh god,’ but they also weren’t throwing garbage. They were kind of just there watching.”

Moxley is the current AEW World Champion in addition to leading the stable.