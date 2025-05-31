Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Shot At All In

Hangman Page is set to compete for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, and Nic Nemeth recently shared his thoughts on the build to the match. Page won the title shot by winning the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing and Nemeth talked about how they’ve set up the story behind Page on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW setting Page’s story up: “With all the moving parts to it…it appears they’re trying to align, you know, and get behind Hangman, and say, ‘This is the guy,’ which makes me almost want to see him fail one more time. When you’re getting a rocket shot to the top, everybody in the locker room wants to cut your throat…Everybody has done it when someone is ascending in a world where you can still root for some people and get behind them. That’s fantastic. But not everybody wants to root for somebody else to save the day and be the star.”

On Swerve Strickland refusing to ally with Page: “There is something special about having those extra layers. Yeah, it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, hey, this appears to be the guy,’ and if you’re doing the paperwork…it really looks like he’s gonna be the guy to beat Jon Moxley finally. This is it. Ospreay tried. Swerve tried. Everybody else tried…Now, it seems to be all aligning that everyone’s behind him. [But] you go, ‘Hey, man, this guy burned down my house.'”