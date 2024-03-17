Nic Nemeth Shares Thoughts On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut, Says She’s a Natural Heel

Nic Nemeth recently weighed in on Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut and one thing he would have changed about it. Mone debuted at last on last week’s episode of Dynamite, and Nemeth talked about the debut on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On believing AEW should have had her debut a bit later in the show: “Maybe, [Mone] is coming, because we don’t know for sure, you don’t know a segment. As long as you don’t blow it to the end. In 2024, you don’t want an audience sitting for an hour and 50 minutes, waiting for the thing that they knew was happening,” he said. “Tease them, take it away, whatever, first 30, 45 minutes, something happens, and she shows up out of nowhere.”

On Mone calling out Willow Nightingale but coming out to help her later: “Something I got, when they stared each other down, they had their moment, I said, ‘Okay, what are we going to do here… Is Mercedes going to back away?’ And Willow raised her hand for both of them in the ring. It almost looked like Mercedes didn’t want it to be raised or touched, to where she took it and was like, ‘Alright, you can hold my hand up. You can share the ring with me and take a little glory of this new star debuting.'”

On Mone being a natural heel: “I think she also, there’s very real cockiness to Mercedes that… you can just see in her eye. She’s a natural heel, but when you’re a superstar, and you’re over, and everybody’s cheering for you, and everybody’s talking about you, it almost doesn’t matter.”