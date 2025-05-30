Nic Nemeth Open To WWE NXT Appearance For TNA: ‘I’m Here To Be a Team Player’

Nic Nemeth says that he is open to a WWE NXT appearance on behalf of TNA, though he doesn’t feel he needs it. WWE and TNA have been making regularly use of their partnership and Nemeth weighed in on the possibility of an NXT appearance in an interview with WhatCulture. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On a potential appearance on WWE NXT TV: “I don’t have anything that I need to accomplish in NXT, but my goals and TNA’s goals are very different goals. If I am a team player with TNA and something special comes up to where we can go there, knock some heads around, and let people know, that’s fine. But it would have to be something pretty special. I have nothing left to accomplish in that company whatsoever. So if it was something to help TNA go above and beyond one more notch as we’re rocking and rolling, I’m here to be the team player that I’ve been for 20 years, no matter what the situation.”

On wanting to work with TNA roster members: “When it comes down to it, we have a full roster of ass-kicking, young up-and-comers that I would love to be in the ring with every single one of them. Not because I know that we’re going to win, but I love that level of competition.”