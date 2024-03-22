wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Added To OTT Scrappermania 8 Weekend
March 22, 2024
Over the Top Wrestling has announced that Nic Nemeth will be part of OTT Scrappermania 8 weekend this upcoming August. He will appear at the shows on August 9 in Wolverhampton and August 10 in Dublin. This will be his OTT debut.
ScrapperMania 8
THE BIG ONE
August 9th The Hangar #Wolverhampton
Aug 10th National Boxing Arena #Dublin
More announcements soon
🎟️TICKET INFORMATION🎟️https://t.co/tkDtmywjnI #OTT #ScrapperMania pic.twitter.com/nWrFbamhHo
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) March 22, 2024
