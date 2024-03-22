wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth Added To OTT Scrappermania 8 Weekend

Over the Top Wrestling has announced that Nic Nemeth will be part of OTT Scrappermania 8 weekend this upcoming August. He will appear at the shows on August 9 in Wolverhampton and August 10 in Dublin. This will be his OTT debut.

