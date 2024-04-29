Nic Nemeth Praises AEW For Generating Buzz With Tony Khan Attack Angle

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth talked about the angle where The Elite attacked AEW President Tony Khan on the April 24th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out some highlights below:

On the angle: “As a fan of when things are gimmicky or bad or slap you in the face, we shovel it into your mouth, I’m very disgusted with it most of the time, when you see that randomly happen,” Nemeth explained. “This happening makes me smile so much … any publicity is almost always good publicity especially for AEW but I live for it, I love it, I love when this happens … when you live for it and you live to go this is my job and I take it home with me and I take it very seriously, I will protect it, I love that part.”

On Jack Perry: “It’s one thing to be able to have someone just have an opinion of you but when you can get emotions, whether it’s cheering or booing, when you are getting a reaction, a genuine reaction or like ‘oh where’s he going with this?'” Nemeth continued. “It doesn’t matter, as long as the sound is there, you are doing your job as a professional wrestler.”