– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) recalled his match with Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019, which lasted under two minutes. According to Nemeth, he was made aware about the plans for a short match with Goldberg at the event shortly before it happened. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on how he initially planned to retire at SummerSlam and the following WWE Raw: “That Sunday and that Monday were supposed to be my last two days with the company. I was retiring. I was putting over two guys on the way out.”

On expressing his frustrations to Vince McMahon: “I go to the boss, and I am begging. I go, ‘Boss, you could have a local do this. If I can’t do this, you can’t trust me to do this, then you can’t trust to me do anything. I don’t want to work here.'”

On how the moment helped Goldberg: “A lot of people remember that segment. I take a hell of a spear because it’s real with some dips*its. I have some people go, ‘I remember that. Was that 25-minute segment?’ And I go, ‘No, it was about six minutes.’ People liked it, it repaired his image.”

You can see a video of the full match below: