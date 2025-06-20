Nic Nemeth Doesn’t Want Retirement Stipulation On Gunther vs. Goldberg At Saturday Night’s Main Event

Nic Nemeth things it would be bad storytelling to have Goldberg put his career on the line against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Goldberg made his match with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship official on this week’s Raw, and Nemeth weighed in on the notion of adding a Career vs. Title stipulation to the match on Busted Open Radio. You can check out highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the notion of Goldberg putting his career on the line: “It’d be worse storytelling if he puts his career on the line after he gets the world title match, I’d be like, ‘What a dumb story, what an idiot.'”

On why he doesn’t like the idea: “You’re now seeing not some four minute Goldberg match, you’re seeing a four minute Goldberg match that’s for the world title and if he doesn’t win, he’s done. The stipulations went from an attraction match to two different huge stipulations that makes it an extra draw, now I want to see it. I want to see him get his ass kicked, hit his two dumb moves, have GUNTHER sit up like Undertaker, chop him in the face 10 times or whatever the hell he does and drop him … his career is over, beat it, good riddance.”