Nic Nemeth Reveals He Asked for His Release From WWE Multiple Times

– Wrestler Nic Nemeth (aka former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler) was recently interviewed by NJPW1972.com regarding his WWE exit, appearing in New Japan, and more. Below are some highlights:

Dolph Ziggler on trying to ask for his release from WWE: “I started realizing, OK I’m a mainstay here, I’m needed. But I got to a point where I was ready to go. I’d asked the company a few different times whether I was ready to go, and they told me I was signed, and they weren’t letting me go. So I started asking them, ‘Hey, can I start doing this, can I start something else’. So I was prepared to be done and to start exploring other avenues.”

On learning about the indie scene from Matt Cardona: “I don’t know the independent scene. I didn’t wrestle on the independents, I don’t have a dad or a mom in the business, didn’t have a legacy in the business, didn’t have a friend in it. Nobody was there to vouch for me. I was a collegiate amateur wrestler before WWE, and I was a fan. So I didn’t know the world outside (WWE) and if there was no Internet, things would be very different, but thankfully we’re all connected now. My friend Matt Cardona has been all over the world these last two years and he was telling me ‘Oh, I went here and did this, and here’s what’s happening there,’ giving me a lay of the land on different countries and different promotions.”

On being ready to wrestle outside of WWE: “I spent the last six, eight months, a year, saying ‘I’m going to be in the best shape of my life when all this goes down,’ and when it finally got to the point where I asked (WWE) enough and they gave me my release, then it became ‘OK, well you asked for this for the last five years, you’d better deliver.’ So, OK, I’ve got this, I’m doing this, I have insurance ready, I’ve been training in the ring, watching different things, and I’m ready to go. So let’s go.”

Nemeth on his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 18: “Being at Wrestle Kingdom with my brother was important. We got to see four matches out in the crowd, and that was the best part for me, because watching in the back is a bit different. You get an idea of what’s going on, but you don’t get that live crowd reaction. At ringside you really get up close and see, not just the moves, but why (the wrestlers) are doing what they’re doing. About halfway through sitting with my brother at ringside, I whispered to him ‘I can make this work here, absolutely.”

Nic Nemeth was released by WWE in September of last year after almost 20 years in the company.