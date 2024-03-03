– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, recently crowned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth was asked who he would want to face at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III. He named Will Ospreay as a name he’d want to face. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nic Nemeth on if there’s a name he wants to face at Forbidden Door: “I mean, I would never speculate that, that I could hold onto this [title] that long. But I hope I can. I hope I hold onto for ten years straight and dominate and bring myself up a level every time I defend it, and I plan on it. First thing’s first, I wanna get in the ring with Tanahashi, one of the greatest of all time, and go, ‘I can go with this guy. Can I hang with him? Can I be in the ring with the best and somehow come out on top?’ I’m looking forward to that test very much so. But yeah, if that happens, it works out, Ospreay can do everything you can ever imagine and a bunch of stuff you can’t imagine. I got to watch him up close [at Wrestle Kingdom 18]. I got to be ringside for it. Moxley is crazy, and I love it. Finlay, he’s a young kid that I know, and I go, ‘What can he do?’ He really impressed me. Ospreay, I go, oh, he can do anything in the freaking world. So to have a chance to be able to defend this title and have it mean more, I think the story matters more so. I know Ospreay’s freaking awesome.”

On wanting to defend his Global title as much as possible first: “If there is some story, like I need to test myself, and at that point, I’ve gone around the world and tested myself, I go, ‘I haven’t been in the ring with you,’ maybe this is how it goes down. That would be cool as hell. But first thing’s first, I want to defend this every possible chance I get against some of the best in the world and let everybody know that not only am I the champ, but I’m representing it properly every weekend.”

Nic Nemeth won the Global title from Dave Finlay last month at The New Beginning in Sapporo. He’s also currently signed to TNA Wrestling. AEW has not yet announced the details for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III.