– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA wrestler and former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth shared his thoughts on the relationship between TNA Wrestling and WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on TNA’s relationship with WWE: “The first thing I was nervous about was like Okay, I know WWE has the reach, has the money, has the power’ and I go ‘I hope we get something out of this long term.’ It has been nothing but back and forth for both companies who are both kicking butt right now!”

On why it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan: “Knowing that this relationship is only becoming more and more positive? It just really makes everything … it’s just a great time to be a fan. When you don’t have something and you get genuinely surprised? You have get those emotions you got when you were a kid watching wrestling.”