– On Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth discussed R-Truth, who recently exited WWE after the promotion opted not to renew him after his latest deal expired. Nemeth also discussed the role WWE parent company TKO likely played in the decision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on R-Truth: “I don’t know how deep we’re going to get into this, but behind the scenes on so many different occasions…after a show, at a bar or a restaurant, that’s where the real stories come out about this guy, and how he’s done such positive things behind the scenes or in the ring, but it’s one of those times where everybody in the business, off air, off the record, has something like ‘This guy. He only thinks of himself.’ Or ‘This guy. He’s always trying to do something negative.’ Someone will have a story somewhere, or several people.”

On there not being anything bad to say about R-Truth: “When it comes to Ronnie, there’s no roast, there’s no ‘Hey, yeah, he’s pretty good, but you know, this.’ It is just positivity about how he was great to work with, is great to work with, is great to watch, and is great to have as a friend…All these different aspects that not everybody can check those boxes off, and he checks that box off for everybody. And that is just an unseen thing. And that’s why that outpouring is out there, and probably continues to be, because it is absolutely deserved.”

On TKO’s acquisition of WWE playing a role in R-Truth’s exit: “WWE was finally sold, and it’s hard, because some of us, someone like me who was there for 20 years, you don’t see it as this publicly traded company. You see it behind the scenes as…it’s not family because you know better, it’s business. But when you work for someone for 20 years, it gets very…the conversations you have are pretty serious, or there’s tears involved, or it’s big moments in your life, you forget that it’s still a business.”

On the old era of someone having a job for life being over: “And then being sold to an entity that has a bottom line, then you don’t have that ‘Well, this guy worked here for 30 years. He deserves to at least watch the front door, because he can’t bag groceries anymore’ or something like that. Not that there was a mom and pop aspect to it, but that, I believe, is gone…my thinking would be that era of companies is over.”