Nic Nemeth Segment And More Announced For TNA Impact
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced several segments and matches for this week’s Impact on AXS TV.
Among the biggest things announced is TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth speaking. Here is the updated card:
TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth to speak
The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey).
Sol Ruca, Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, & Tasha Steelz.
Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young.
