Nic Nemeth Segment & Tag Team Match Set For TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced several new things for this week’s episode of TNA Impact on Thursday night, marking the first show following the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

Fans will hear from Nic Nemeth on the show following his promotional debut at Hard to Kill. Also, Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian will take place in a tag team match.

Here is the updated card for the broadcast:

Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

Nic Nemeth speaks

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian