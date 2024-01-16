wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Segment & Tag Team Match Set For TNA Impact
January 16, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced several new things for this week’s episode of TNA Impact on Thursday night, marking the first show following the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.
Fans will hear from Nic Nemeth on the show following his promotional debut at Hard to Kill. Also, Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian will take place in a tag team match.
We'll hear from @NicTNemeth THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/zWH7wHRMRB
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2024
Here is the updated card for the broadcast:
Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
Nic Nemeth speaks
Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian