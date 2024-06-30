– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank winner Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) discussed some advice to the WWE roster for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, which was held in the historic and iconic Madison Square Garden. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth’s advice for performing at Madison Square Garden: “First and foremost, remember your times, but we all say ‘screw it’ because we go, ‘Okay, we’ll all hit our times, we’ll leave the time for the main event.’ You get out there and you just feel it. It’s not that you’re doing extra things to just fill time, you’re just caught up in an aura. It’s somewhat similar to [when] I cashed in Money in the Bank, and I’m making my way down the ramp. And for a second you’re like, ‘I’m working, I’m working,’ and then you go, ‘Whoa!’ I’m feeling like these little needles all over my body from the fans, and it really is something special.”

On how Superstars need to take it in: “… Take a second and just breathe it in. Pretend you’re not at work for 10 seconds. Just look around and go, ‘This is the place where all these special moments went down, and now I’m part of one.'”