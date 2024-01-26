Nic Nemeth Says Shinsuke Nakamura Helped Him Contact NJPW

Nic Nemeth recently made an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and is set to make his in-ring debut on February 24. In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Nemeth revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura helped him get in contact with New Japan.

He said: “A couple of years ago, I’m not close friends with a lot of people, but a long time ago when Shinsuke came up from NXT, at the time I was doing the thing where everybody who shows up wrestles me. I didn’t really know him, I didn’t really watch Japanese wrestling, I don’t watch our wrestling. I famously don’t watch wrestling, I hate everything because I was in a bad place, but I love my job and doing what I do. After WrestleMania, Shinsuke comes up (to the main roster), does whatever he does, and we’re overseas. Him and I had to stay and do the dark match after TV and everyone else went on. We’re sitting next to each other, we put a couple of matches together, I’m not really outspoken. I had requested a bottle of jackfire whiskey and we had that for the ride. ‘You want a sip?’ We just start talking, we had a couple of whiskeys, and we were buddies. It was so great because he’s the biggest sweetheart in the world. We had a good bond I liked wrestling with him.”

He also repeated comments he made in the past, that he requested his release from WWE weeks before it happened.

He added: “A long time ago, every time my contract comes up, I’m like, ‘I’m going to get out of here. I have nothing left to do, I’m kind of sitting on the bench.’ Break in case of emergency when someone is having a world title match or something. [Shinsuke] goes, ‘If you ever get out of here, I have some connections and I would like to help you out.’ ‘That’s so cool, I don’t know anybody.’ Years and years go by, and I sent an email to the boss. This is Vince [Vince McMahon]. At the time, we were not sure what was going on, but I sent Vince and incredibly long email, 90% thankful, ‘Oh my God, the years were so great, you taught me to do all this stuff.’ 10%, ‘This is messed up, I have to get the hell out of here, there is no purpose for me to be getting paid millions of dollars to sit on the bench or to be a three minute match like a local. Pay locals to do this. There is no reason for me to be here.’ I didn’t hear anything back for two weeks and then I found out I was released. I sent that to a few different people, I don’t want to name names, but I sent it to very important people. Vince was the only one that wrote back, instantly, and was like, ‘this is a lot to unpack, let’s talk about it further.’ ‘Sir, if you want me to fly to Stamford tomorrow, I’ll be on a flight.’ He said, ‘Thanks, we’ll think about it.’ Two weeks later, I was released. First thing I wanted to do was, I’ve never done independents. I’ve never gone around the country, except with WWE many times. I was like, ‘I’m still friends with Shin [Nakamura]. Hey Shin, do you think I’m still good at wrestling? What do you think about Japan?’ He’s like, ‘I got you.’ Put a couple of pieces together, get to Rocky Romero, who is the go between, and luckily for me, they were happy and excited. That was one of the first things I did when I got released. First week in.“