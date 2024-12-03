Nic Nemeth To Speak On This Week’s TNA Impact

Nic Nemeth will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that the TNA World Champion will speak on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* TNA X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin

* The Good Hands vs. PCO & Sami Callihan

* The Hardys vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth