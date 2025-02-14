Nic Nemeth ‘Suspended’ From TNA By Santino Marella

Nic Nemeth was “suspended” from TNA by Santino Marella on this week’s Impact. Thursday’s show saw Nemeth come out to the ring amid an argument between Ryan Nemeth and Joe Hendry after Hendry retained his TNA World Championship against Jake Something. Marella came down to calm things down but Something attacked Hendry and Nic hit the ring to Superkick Hendry.

Hendry moved out of the way from the last kick and Marella took the hit. Later, Marella told Nemeth that he was suspended for four weeks to say that nobody is above the law.