– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth examined how AEW is handling The Hurt Syndicate, noting how the group is operating in a bit of a gray area for its current storyline with Swerve Strickland. Nemeth thinks AEW will have to pull the trigger on whether the group stays heels or turns babyface. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Even with Swerve, there’s a gray area where he’s not the ‘Yay, I’m a good guy babyface,’ but at some point, you either have to pull the trigger, or you have to make someone decide, or you lead the crowd to decide for themselves. They’re all over. They’re all fighting. Everyone probably wants them to be buddies and in a group that dominates the entire company. And maybe that’s down the line.”

On how AEW should handle the turn creatively: “You don’t have to hit anybody over the head with a hammer that’s spoonfeeding, ‘We’re the bad guys. We’re the good guys,’ but you need to have a little touch.”