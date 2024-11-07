– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth evaluated Ridge Holland picking up a huge win in the main event of last night’s WWE NXT. Holland and Ethan Page teamed up against Trick Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. Holland picked up the win after pinning Trick Williams. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Ridge Holland’s performance: “I don’t think it ends here. I think it plants seeds for long-term booking. But also, when it comes down to it…you can’t just always get what you want. Sometimes it’s got to be taken away from you. So you talk some trash, sometimes you get your mouth cracked and sometimes you go through a table. But eventually, on the outside looking in, everybody got something in that segment I thought, which was very cool.”

On the passing the torch moment after the match: “We got to see the legend, we got to see Bubba get a little bit of revenge, clean house, kick ass, everything. And then you still get that special moment where it’s like the theoretical passing of a torch, but going ‘Hey, this is the guy. This is the next up and coming guy. Let’s go with him.’ And you get that in the ECW Arena, with Bubba in the old school gear, and it’s like…you still get the feeling of that nostalgia mixed in with anointing of an up and coming guy. Very cool I thought.”

After the match, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley came out to save Williams and Bubba Ray from an attack by Ridge Holland and Ethan Page.