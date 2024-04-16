– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth commented on The Young Bucks showing the backstage footage of the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that took place at AEW All In: London in August 2023. Nemeth expressed his desire that he wanted the footage to be a swerve by The Young Bucks, and have it be an elaborate hoax instead. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on wanting the footage to be a swerve by The Young Bucks: “The Bucks make a joke of it, or show some old footage, like black and white ‘Three Stooges’ footage or something and they’re just talking over it.”

On how AEW still got everyone to talk about the segment: “To get everyone talking in wrestling is kind of a big deal, let’s not overstep that, because it is. Whether it’s for one night and you get people coming back or not or you capitalize on it, that’s totally a different thing.”

Nemeth on Adam Copeland’s pro-AEW promo n Dynamite: “Like Adam said, ‘You complain online? You’re still complaining because you want it to be better.'”